Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,759 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 153.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BRKL opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

