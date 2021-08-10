Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $396,000 in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 946.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at $12,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.06 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PACK shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

