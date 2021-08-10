Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $405,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

