Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $286.17 million, a P/E ratio of 419.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

