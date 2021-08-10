Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $163.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,620. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

