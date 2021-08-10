Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Masimo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 93,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $274.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

