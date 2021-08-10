Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 71,850 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,850 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,652,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $293.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

