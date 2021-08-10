Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.