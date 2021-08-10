STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.70.

STAG stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.