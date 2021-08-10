Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

