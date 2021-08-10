Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,626.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $459,626.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00138006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.33 or 0.99977013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00768131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

