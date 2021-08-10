Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.