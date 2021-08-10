STARSHIP Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.68 million and $184,590.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

