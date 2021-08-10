StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

NYSE:SRT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,818. The company has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.