State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of STFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 4,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

