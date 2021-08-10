State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 161 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,056.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,390.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,265.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

