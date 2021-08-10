State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.