State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of GMS worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.10. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

