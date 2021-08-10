State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,307,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

