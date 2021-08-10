State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $476,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

