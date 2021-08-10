State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 360 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,647 shares in the company, valued at $339,816,700.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,151 shares of company stock worth $9,726,399 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

