STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $224.16 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 10526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.01.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

