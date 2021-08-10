StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$5.35 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -53.50.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

