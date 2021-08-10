Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 9,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,918,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.17.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
