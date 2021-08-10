Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 9,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,918,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

