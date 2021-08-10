Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,956 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

