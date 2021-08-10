Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,874 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74.

