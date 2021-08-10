Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

