Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $713.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.63 billion, a PE ratio of 371.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

