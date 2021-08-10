Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

