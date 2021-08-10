Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

