Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $31,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

