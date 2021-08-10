Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 811 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

