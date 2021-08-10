Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $90.15 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.