Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

