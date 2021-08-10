Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 50,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

