Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 20,782 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 119,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

