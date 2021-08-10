Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 62 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $901.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $878.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.