Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SMLP stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.32. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $866,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

