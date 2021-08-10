SunPower Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.93 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

