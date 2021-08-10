Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.23 million and $1.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.90 or 0.06900827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,666,298 coins and its circulating supply is 324,678,050 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

