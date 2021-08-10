Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $5.78 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

