SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 6,500 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

