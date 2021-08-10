SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 6,500 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.
SSSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.