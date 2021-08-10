Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

