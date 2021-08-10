SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -234.11 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

