SVB Leerink Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $68.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.