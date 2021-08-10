SVB Leerink Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $15.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

