SVB Leerink Trims Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price to $4.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

