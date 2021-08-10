Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Switch stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 186.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 77,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

