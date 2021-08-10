Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

SYKE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

