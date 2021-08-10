Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $10,925,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

